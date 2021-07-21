Preparations underway for Porter County Fair; big turnout expected

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Those attending the Porter County Fair opening Thursday are being promised "more fun in 2021."

It's a fair bet that attendance will be up this year after last year's fair was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, said David Bagnall, fair manager of the Porter County Fair.

People are anxiously wanting to return to the fair to enjoy the varied food, free family events, 4-H activities, midway rides and entertainment.

"All indications are that attendance will be significantly up. We had two years to prepare but it just made it two to three times harder. So many details to attend to," Bagnall said.

The Porter County Fair, which runs July 22-31, is held at the Porter County Fairgrounds, 217 E. Division Road, outside Valparaiso.

County fairs are all about 4-H and the Porter County Fair is no exception, Bagnall said.

This year there are some 1,000 4-H youngsters taking part in a variety of activities including livestock projects involving the raising of poultry, swine, rabbits, beef, dairy steers, dairy milk, goats and sheep.

The Porter County Fair on July 29 will hold a live and online 4-H celebration sale in collaboration with Kraft Auction Services.