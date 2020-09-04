Preparedness group to share information, products geared toward self-sufficiency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The importance of being prepared has been heightened in light of the pandemic, Beth Duensing said.

Duensing and her husband, Ray Duensing, are hosting this year's Northwest Indiana Prepares Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gary Sportsmen Club, 10101 Madison St.

"Recent events seem to have increased interest and response to Northwest Indiana Prepares. People have become more aware than ever that being prepared is not just for doomsday; it's for every day," Beth Duensing said.

The event will offer information and lessons in self-sufficiency.

"Those attending will gain peace of mind that comes from learning skills to be prepared for an inconvenient short-term disruption of power, a few days of being snowed-in, or any larger natural or man-made emergency that may occur," Duensing said.

The Duensings are among the founding members of Northwest Indiana Preparedness, which was organized in 2011 and sponsors the Northwest Indiana Prepares events.