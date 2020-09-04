Preparedness group to share information, products geared toward self-sufficiency

The importance of being prepared has been heightened in light of the pandemic, Beth Duensing said.
Duensing and her husband, Ray Duensing, are hosting this year's Northwest Indiana Prepares Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gary Sportsmen Club, 10101 Madison St.
"Recent events seem to have increased interest and response to Northwest Indiana Prepares. People have become more aware than ever that being prepared is not just for doomsday; it's for every day," Beth Duensing said.
The event will offer information and lessons in self-sufficiency.
"Those attending will gain peace of mind that comes from learning skills to be prepared for an inconvenient short-term disruption of power, a few days of being snowed-in, or any larger natural or man-made emergency that may occur," Duensing said.
The Duensings are among the founding members of Northwest Indiana Preparedness, which was organized in 2011 and sponsors the Northwest Indiana Prepares events.
"Our main philosophy is that an informed and prepared people are the key to a safe and secure community. With that in mind, primary efforts are spent hosting educational opportunities geared toward helping people to become better prepared for whatever natural or man-made emergencies might come their way, whether small or large," Duensing said.
This year marks the third year for the Northwest Indiana Prepares self-reliance and preparedness expo. The event is open to the public, free and family friendly, Duensing said.
The expo will offer presentations, hands-on skill-building opportunities and vendors with preparedness and sustainable living products and services.
At least two presentation areas will be scheduled simultaneously. One will be held indoors and one outdoors under a shelter.
The following topics are scheduled for the event:
• Aquaponics/Hydroponics at Home
• Backyard Farming: Rabbits and Chickens
• Bug-out/Get-home Bags
• Cleaning Cabinet Makeover
• Colloidal Silver Usage
• Emergency Communications
• Friction Fire Starting
• Herbs: God's Pharmacy
• Homemade Nutritious MRE-style Meals
• Knife Sharpening
• Military Surplus
• Medical Freedoms
• Medicine Cabinet Makeover
• Pros and Cons of Survival Food
• Shotgun Basics for Home Defense
• Trapping and Snaring Your Dinner
