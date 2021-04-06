Preschoolers celebrate Easter with egg hunt, visit from bunny

PORTAGE —Preschoolers enrolled in classes at the Portage Township YMCA enjoyed an egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny on April 2.

The bunny, played by Board President Jeff Liggett, made a donation to the Y’s Annual Campaign that officially kicked off April 5. The goal is to raise more than $60,000 before May 28 to provide equity and access to health, nutrition, and youth programs.

“We rely on donations to expand our reach to more families who have trouble paying for the services they rely on like childcare for students before and after, weight loss programs, and other initiatives that build a stronger community," said CEO Shannon Burhans.

"Donations also help us offer free and discounted memberships for first responders, veterans, and families of deployed military. When combined with grant funding, donations allow us to offer some programs for free like weeknight dinners for children, the middle school SOAR program, and cooking classes.”