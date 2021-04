Prescribed burn of 562 acres planned Friday for Tolleston Dunes

PORTER COUNTY — A total of 562 acres of the Indiana Dunes National Park will be part of a prescribed burn Friday.

Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon, officials will be conducting a burn in the Tolleston Dunes area, according to park officials.

The area of the fire will be east of the Lake/Porter counties border at County Line Road, south of U.S. 12 and north of Stagecoach Road in Portage.

During this time, nearby trails will be closed for visitor safety.

A total of 976 acres will be scorched in a prescribed burn in various sections of the park by crews this spring, officials said. Contained fires help in hazard fuel reduction efforts and in long-term restoration for the park.

Officials said controlled burns this spring will only be done in safe conditions.

