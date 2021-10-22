Prescribed burn of 689 acres of Region woodlands set for fall

A total of 689 acres is set to be burned in four prescribed fires this fall at Indiana Dunes and other areas for long-term restoration and hazard fuel reduction efforts, according to the the National Park Service.

Crews will burn 117 acres of park property in and around the Dunewood Campground at 645 Broadway Ave. in Beverly Shores. Officials said this will help reduce wildfire threats for the next camping season.

In addition, 366 acres directly east of East State Park Road, north of the Calumet Trail and west of Broadway Avenue in Beverly Shores, is set to be burned as part of natural resources restoration and wildland fuels reduction.

Park staff will also burn 25 acres adjacent to the Cowles Bog area just south of Dune Acres.

In Hobart, 181 acres immediately west of Lake George on either side of the Oak Savannah Trail is scheduled for a prescribed burn. This is a part of a larger restoration effort in Hobart's nature district.

Residents of Porter and Lake counties can receive prescribed fire notifications through Porter County’s “Alert Porter County” system. Residents can receive a text message, email or voice message when prescribed fires are planned at Indiana Dunes National Park.