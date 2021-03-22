Prescribed burn today at Dunes National Park Miller Woods

GARY — A 97-acre prescribed burn Monday at Miller Woods was the first of several to come in parts of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The burn was planned for an area west of Lake Street and north of the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, said Micah Bell, fire information officer with the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Ignition was scheduled for about 11 a.m. and continued into the afternoon. Trails were closed during ignition for visitor safety.

Fire managers conducted a prescribed burn in a 16-acre area immediately around the Douglas Center and to the southwest of the burn planned for 11 a.m.

Authorized prescribed burns are occasionally set by trained professionals to regulate the environment.

Monday's burn was intended for natural resources restoration and hazardous fuels reduction, Bell said.

It was one of four prescribed burns planned to be set this spring at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

In all, a total of 976 acres will be scorched.