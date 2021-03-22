Prescribed burn today at Dunes National Park Miller Woods

GARY — A 97-acre prescribed burn Monday at Miller Woods was the first of several to come in parts of the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The burn was planned for an area west of Lake Street and north of the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, said Micah Bell, fire information officer with the Indiana Dunes National Park.
Ignition was scheduled for about 11 a.m. and continued into the afternoon. Trails were closed during ignition for visitor safety.
Fire managers conducted a prescribed burn in a 16-acre area immediately around the Douglas Center and to the southwest of the burn planned for 11 a.m.
Authorized prescribed burns are occasionally set by trained professionals to regulate the environment.
Monday's burn was intended for natural resources restoration and hazardous fuels reduction, Bell said.
It was one of four prescribed burns planned to be set this spring at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
In all, a total of 976 acres will be scorched.
Additional locations where burns are planned include an 300-acre area to the east the park around the Dunes Learning Center and the Mnoke Prairie in Porter and a 562-acre Tolleston East area, including land along the south side of U.S. 12 from the Lake-Porter County Line Road.
The Tolleston East prescribed fire will go east from County Line Road toward Ogden Dunes and Stagecoach Road.
Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.