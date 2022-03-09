Prime example of a leader: Region Amazon site manager inspires, mentors peers

MERRILLVILLE — Chatoma Scott knows what it takes to advance in a career.

The East Chicago resident has done it multiple times while working with different companies in the manufacturing industry and in health care. After joining Amazon in November 2019, Scott again flourished.

She started off managing the dispatch process in Gary. She later was selected to serve as the site leader at Amazon’s delivery station in Merrillville, and she launched the 190,000-square-foot facility in August of last year.

Her experience, education and determination have helped her thrive in the workplace, but Scott said she’s also had help along the way.

“Early on in my career, I had a diverse woman leader who mentored me and took me under her wings, and I really credit that with where I am today,” she said. “A lot could’ve happened if I had not had that guidance, so I’m very grateful for that.”

As a diverse female leader, Scott said she takes her role in mentorship, diversity and inclusion seriously, and she has an obligation “to pay it forward.”

“Identify the opportunity to mentor the newer generation of leaders as well as give them the opportunity to someday sit here and have the same conversation about their journey,” Scott said.

It’s through Amazon’s affinity groups that Scott can help other employees advance in their careers. Scott said there are 13 affinity groups, and she belongs to the Women@Amazon and Black Employee Network groups.

“It allows for the mindset of diversity and to make everyone feel like there is a place of belonging for them,” Scott said. “Having those groups is critical not only just for me personally, but to engage our associates and make them feel part of the overall community as well as give them an opportunity to go out into the community and further their cause.”

Honoring women

To celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the Women@Amazon group developed the idea to have an all-woman team run the dock at Merrillville’s delivery station.

Delivery stations represent the last leg of Amazon’s order fulfillment process, and Scott explained the dock is “the heart of the operation.”

“It can actually speed up operations or slow down operations,” she said. "It was very exciting and very nice to see” the all-women team in action.

Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson said Amazon has recognized Scott’s work goes “beyond simply doing her management role,” and he described her as “a pillar of hope to a community of women looking to advance their careers.”

Scott is thankful for the opportunities created through Amazon’s affinity groups, and she’s looking forward to more programs that can celebrate and assist women in the workplace.

She also indicated some women may have thought or have been told they couldn’t work in certain positions.

“That’s just not true,” she said. “With Amazon, we have more women tech associates onboarding now more than ever. We’re going to continue to scale that impact and continue to grow that.”

Scott said Amazon encourages diversity within all areas of operation, and the affinity groups help promote that. She said the Black Employee Network is developing programs such as resume writing workshops to help associates reach ambitions in their careers.

As she continues to mentor associates, Scott uses her own experiences to help them recognize the importance of staying determined in their journeys.

“Any goal you have is achievable and you just want to make sure you align yourself with the understanding of how to achieve that goal and not to let anything deter you,” she said.

