Private foundation donates $5,000 for hunger-relief efforts

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $5,000 gift from a private foundation in Northwest Indiana to support its “Meat” the Need initiative.

According to Feeding America, more than 830,000 residents of Indiana regularly struggle with food insecurity – over 230,000 of which are children. Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on over 3,700 pounds of donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Lake and Porter counties.

“Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand due to the lasting effects of the 2020 pandemic," said Katie DeForest, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

“Protein is one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now with the rising cost of groceries.”

Treesh said the generous gift will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to continue and expand on its mission of hunger relief by providing nearly 15,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies located in Lake and Porter counties.

"We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger," she said.

To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to the livestock and deer donors. For a list of participating meat processors, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.