Professor: Many of Indiana's bats are 'dropping like flies'

If no one has come into contact with the bat and the weather will be above 50 degrees for the next 24 hours, you should work to get the bat outside, Carter says. If the bat is flying around, you should open windows and doors to the outside and most often the bat will quickly find its way out.

If the bat is stationary or can’t find its way out, then you need to capture and release it by whatever method you can without touching it, Carter went on. You can place a small trash can or box over the bat (on the wall or other flat surface) and use a piece of cardboard to slide between the can and the wall to trap the bat inside. Then take it outside and release. If you have to grab the bat use thick gloves. And remember to sanitize anything that comes into contact with the bat with a little Lysol or other disinfectant.

If the temperatures are below 50 degrees, releasing a bat outside is a slow and painful death.

While bats are mammals, they're not, contrary to popular opinion, flying rodents. For example, Carter said, if you leave two mice alone for six months, when you come back you don't want to know how many mice you have. Leave two bats alone and, if you come back in a year, you're lucky to have three bats. It's one pup once a year for bats.