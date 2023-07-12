A University of Minnesota professor will address economic opportunity in rural Indiana at an upcoming talk.

Sociologist and rural researcher Ben Winchester will give a public talk at 9 a.m. July 17 at John Glenn High School, 201 John Glenn Drive in Walkerton, just east of the LaPorte County line. Local leaders, economic development officials and real estate agents are particularly invited to attend.

The event runs until 3 p.m. It will include lunch and breakout sessions in the afternoon.

The University of Indianapolis CELL Center and the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association brought Winchester, a senior research fellow at the University of Minnesota Extension Office, to Indiana for its speaker series.

He will address what's happening in rural Indiana and using data to change the prevalent rural narrative of decline. His presentation will address issues like “If small towns are dying, then why can’t I find a new house to buy?”

“No one is moving to small towns for pity. They are moving for what you are, and, more importantly, will be," Winchester said.

He will discuss the rural rebound he said has been underway across the country since the 1970s. Some urban people have moved to rural areas, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to invite the local community to join us as Ben explores how the population shift is supported by increasing broadband access, the benefits of working remotely, changing work practices, slower place of life, safety and security, and lower costs of living and housing — thus the 'brain gain' of 30 to 49-yearolds moving to rural America. Indiana has made significant investments in Broadband. This can be the next step to capitalize on this investment for greater economic opportunity for rural communities," said Christopher Lagoni, executive director of the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 49 of Indiana's 92 counties, most of which are largely rural, lost population between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. The rural gross domestic product in Indiana however has grown by $11 billion over the past two decades, a Ball State University study found.

Registration is $20. For more information, visit www.indianasmallandrural.org.