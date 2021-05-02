Programming needs shape Valparaiso lifestyle center design

VALPARAISO — As the city’s Park Board considers where to put the “active adult lifestyle center” that will replace the Banta Center, it’s looking at more than just the cost.

“We really want to make Valpo a retirement destination community,” said Deb Butterfield, who led the task force put together to advise the Park Board on this issue.

Grandparents are moving to Valpo to be closer to their grandchildren, she said.

The recently released city housing study was useful, Butterfield said. It showed the age 65-plus category grew 47% in the past decade. In addition, 62% of the housing growth in Valparaiso over the next 10 years is expected to come from residents over age 65.

Butterfield, a former councilwoman, said the opportunity to offer input helped convince her to return to Valparaiso from Florida.

The task force was asked to examine best practices as well as recommend a new location. Programming needs, after all, will shape the design of the new facility.

The word “senior” is being dropped as the concept evolves.