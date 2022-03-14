Project honors Vietnam-era veterans

VALPARAISO — Vietnam-era veterans can get a free book and DVD as well as have their portrait made during a recognition event at the Valparaiso Public Library. They need to order the book online, though.
The William Henry Harrison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the event in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs and Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday for veterans who served between 1955 and 1975.
Veterans may preorder their free book, “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice,” and DVD documentary, “The Journey Home,” at vetsgift.com.
When they are presented the book and DVD, veterans will be photographed for the expanded digital version of the book. The book will not be mailed.
Veterans are welcome to add their service photo, make comments about their branch of the service, unit, time in basic training, area served, awards received or story they wish to have preserved. Veterans will also be able to tell their stories through the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.
Indiana has an estimated 130,000 Vietnam veterans. In the last few years, 17 presumptive illnesses attributed to the Vietnam War have been recognized and approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Wreaths Across America
Luther Cemetery is one of the oldest pioneer cemeteries in Porter County. The former Luther School stood on the site's southwest corner.
The William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution pays tribute to veterans of each branch of the U.S. armed forces at a chilling ceremony Saturday at Luther Cemetery near Valparaiso.
The William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution holds a ceremony at Luther Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America
Debbie Kelley, a Daughters of the American Revolution member, lays a wreath at Luther Cemetery in Porter County's Washington Township to honor U.S. Marine Corps veterans.
Wreaths Across America
Debbie Kelley tells the history of the Wreaths Across America program, which began as a way to honor veterans using surplus wreaths.
Wreaths Across America
Chuck Harris of Bartholomew Funeral Home tells of efforts to clean up Luther Cemetery, a pioneer cemetery near Valparaiso, in recent years.
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America
Washington Township High School student Asher Vander Woude plays Taps at the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at Luther Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America
Bagpiper Alex Rodriguez plays "Amazing Grace" to conclude the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Luther Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America
Ruth Samuel lays a wreath to honor U.S. Space Force veterans at Luther Cemetery in Valparaiso.