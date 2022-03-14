Project honors Vietnam-era veterans

VALPARAISO — Vietnam-era veterans can get a free book and DVD as well as have their portrait made during a recognition event at the Valparaiso Public Library. They need to order the book online, though.

The William Henry Harrison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the event in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs and Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday for veterans who served between 1955 and 1975.

Veterans may preorder their free book, “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice,” and DVD documentary, “The Journey Home,” at vetsgift.com.

When they are presented the book and DVD, veterans will be photographed for the expanded digital version of the book. The book will not be mailed.

Veterans are welcome to add their service photo, make comments about their branch of the service, unit, time in basic training, area served, awards received or story they wish to have preserved. Veterans will also be able to tell their stories through the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

Indiana has an estimated 130,000 Vietnam veterans. In the last few years, 17 presumptive illnesses attributed to the Vietnam War have been recognized and approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.