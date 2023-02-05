HOBART — Separate projects near the U.S. 30 corridor in Hobart are advancing.

The City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance dealing with a 111-unit multifamily rental housing community on about 23 acres near Grand Boulevard and U.S. 30.

The council also granted initial approval of a tax abatement request for a business park proposed on about 16 acres near Clay Street and U.S. 30.

Redwood, the developer, is pursuing the residential rental project. The company proposes to construct four-, six- and eight-unit buildings. All of them will be single-story facilities.

When the Redwood project went to the Plan Commission, it set conditions that roads in the community be at least 22 feet wide and sidewalks have a width of at least 5 feet.

The council could adopt the PUD zoning change ordinance on second reading during its Feb. 15 session.

The proposed business park would have five 11,000-square-foot office and warehouse buildings, and eight self-storage buildings between 2,600 and 7,200 square feet, said attorney Mark Anderson, a representative for the project. A development agreement calls for all the work to be completed by the end of 2024.

Cambridge Cos. recently went to the city’s Plan Commission for site plan and subdivision approvals associated with the business park, and now the council is considering tax abatement for the project.

Councilman Mark Kopil said he usually opposes tax abatement requests, but the business park would create many temporary construction jobs and potential permanent positions.

The tax abatement request will return to the council March 1 for a public hearing and potential additional action from the council.