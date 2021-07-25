Projects honored for improving Valparaiso

• Anderson’s Winery & Vineyard

• Currie Motors Ford of Valparaiso

• Martinis

• Peddlers Pizza Pub

• Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at Valparaiso University

• Porter County Public Library plaza

• Porterfield Family Chiropractic

• St. Mary Medical Center

Trey Wiesjahn, accepting the award for Anderson’s, said he grew up in Valparaiso and enjoyed the orchard that was there. “It was one of the childhood places I went all the time,” he said. “We’re having a fun time out there.”

Frank Herrerra of Currie Motors said, “Our facility is a direct reflection of us, and we try to have it in pristine condition at all times.”

Martinis’ transformation was “one of the most dramatic in recent years,” Long said.

Cori Wronko said the came with the building when the new owners bought it 17 years ago. “The amount of love they put into not only the building but all of the families who frequent there is amazing,” she said.