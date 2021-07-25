Projects honored for improving Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Eight local businesses and organizations were honored by the Valpo Chamber for construction projects that have improved the community.
“The essence of these Community Improvement Awards is pride and growth in Valparaiso,” chamber board president Tom Long said.
“Our city has been, and continues to be, a great place to live, work and play. In the past several years we’ve seen extensive growth, redevelopment and revitalization, providing a progressive, quality community and offering a wealth of services and opportunities,” Long said.
The 54th annual Community Improvement Awards recognize individuals, companies and corporations who build new structures or redevelop and existing building which enhance the city’s attractiveness; are compatible with the area and environment; show creativity and innovation in design and use of materials; enhance the quality of life; promote pride in Valparaiso and make a commitment to the city’s future.
Chamber President Rex Richards said the chamber pulls the building permits for commercial projects to evaluate. The committee tours them, using a scorecard to rate them.
“The ones that get recognized are the ones that really stand out,” Richards said.
This year, the awards went to:
• Anderson’s Winery & Vineyard
• Currie Motors Ford of Valparaiso
• Martinis
• Peddlers Pizza Pub
• Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at Valparaiso University
• Porter County Public Library plaza
• Porterfield Family Chiropractic
• St. Mary Medical Center
Trey Wiesjahn, accepting the award for Anderson’s, said he grew up in Valparaiso and enjoyed the orchard that was there. “It was one of the childhood places I went all the time,” he said. “We’re having a fun time out there.”
Frank Herrerra of Currie Motors said, “Our facility is a direct reflection of us, and we try to have it in pristine condition at all times.”
Martinis’ transformation was “one of the most dramatic in recent years,” Long said.
Cori Wronko said the came with the building when the new owners bought it 17 years ago. “The amount of love they put into not only the building but all of the families who frequent there is amazing,” she said.
Peddlers occupies the space that was held by the Old Style Inn for decades. George Douglas, who serves on the City Council, is bullish on downtown Valparaiso.
The Phi Kappa Psi house is one of many Community Improvement Awards that have gone to Valparaiso University. Scott Rodseth said the fraternity brothers now enjoy high-tech study spaces and the basketball and volleyball courts outside. “The brothers are super excited about it,” he said.
Porter County Public Library System Director Jesse Butz said the new library garden across the street “is a true community effort.” Long said he appreciates how the plaza transformed that corner. “We’ve seen it used every single day,” Butz said.
Dr. Erika Maroon said the new Porterfield Family Chiropractic building’s owners appreciate the “incredible synergies that Valparaiso and Northwest Indiana offer its business owners.”
Janice Ryba said the new third floor at the St. Mary Medical Center facility offers physical therapy, medical oncology, additional medical office space and more.
“Construction projects are always a challenge, but on time, on budget is something to be proud of,” she said.