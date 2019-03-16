All of these adorable animals are up for adoption.

Cat walk

Walking the cat? Sounds odd, but the truth is that an estimated 57 percent of U.S. cats are overweight or obese, according to a 2008 study by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention.

To prevent this and other health issues in our feline friends, new research recommends that cats get exercise. While cats can be finicky, walking can be an option particularly for an outdoor cat. An indoor cat can benefit from planned exercise in the form of play.

Shannon Vandiver, of Ted’s Pet & Feed in Schererville, said the store has had quite a few customers looking for a harness for cats.

“Some cats enjoy both the indoors and the outdoors, and wearing a harness makes it easier for them (and their humans) to move easily from one place to the other,” she said.

Petmd.com notes that exercise can help cats avoid illnesses such as diabetes.

“Once a cat has reached the age when she has been fully vaccinated, it is safe for her to go on walks outside,” the site says.