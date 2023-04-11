Property owners addressing compliance issues

Chas Reilly

Times Correspondent

HOBART — The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety is pleased with progress multiple property owners have made to address compliance issues the panel has been monitoring.

Final inspections could soon occur for properties at 215 East St., 332 Main St. and the Cressmoor Estates subdivision.

The East Street apartment building has been shut down since July of last year while Glenwood Properties, the property owner, has addressed plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other issues at the facility.

Attorney Greg Bouwer told the board on Wednesday that nearly all of the work is completed there, and the city could soon conduct its final inspection.

“Then we should receive the occupancy certificate,” Bouwer said.

Hobart Building Official Karen Hansen said the remaining work at the site involves enclosing furnaces near the rear exit of the facility.

Bouwer said that work will soon be completed.

“It sounds like we’re all on the same page,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.

The board later accepted a recommendation from Hansen that all work be finished and a final inspection occur by June 7.

Work also appears to be wrapping up for the building at 332 Main Street.

That facility sustained structural damage, and the property owner has made strides to address that issue, officials said.

“It’s looking good over there,” Snedecor said.

Property representatives said all issues could be addressed by the end of April. The board decided to revisit the matter during its May 3 session for a compliance review, but the panel could have a special meeting prior to that if the work wraps up earlier.

“We’re really happy with the progress being made,” Hansen said.

At Cressmoor Estates, developer Randy Hall has been organizing soil remediation efforts involving arsenic, lead and mercury that were detected in soil at lot 103, lot 86 and a drainage pond in Cressmoor, which is south of 37th Avenue and east of Wisconsin Street.

Hall said the remediation of lot 103 is finished, and he is awaiting testing for lot 86 after work was done there.

Hall said the west side of the drainage pond has been excavated, and he is awaiting testing of that area. He said he continues working with Hobart officials about addressing the east side of the pond.

Hobart Stormwater District Coordinator Tim Kingsland concurred that Hall is making progress.

“In theory, everything should be done in two weeks, but that’s weather dependent,” Kingsland said.

The board decided it will continue reviewing the matter during its April 19 meeting, but City Engineer Phil Gralik is authorized to lift a stop work order before then if he’s satisfied with the remediation work.