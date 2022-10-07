Proposal to close Hobart BMV branch draws fire

HOBART — A decrease in transactions has the state contemplating the closure of a Hobart Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch, but officials and residents say the facility is needed in the area.

The BMV hosted a public hearing Wednesday to discuss why the branch at 7744 E. Ridge Road could be shuttered and hear why the community wants it to stay open.

BMV Commissioner Joe Hoage said there were nearly 65,000 transactions at the Ridge Road branch in 2018. It dropped to about 62,000 in 2019 and about 56,000 in 2021. Hoage said the branch is projected to have about 47,000 by the end of this year.

“For us, that’s a significant dropoff,” Hoage said.

The Portage BMV branch completed about 25% more transactions during the same timeframe, Hoage said.

He said many who stopped visiting the Ridge Road branch are handling BMV transactions online, by mail or visiting locations in other communities.

In addition to the number of transactions taking place, the state also is factoring in the cost to maintain the Ridge Road branch.

“That number is right around $350,000,” Hoage said.

Officials from Hobart, New Chicago and Lake Station said there’s a significant need for the branch to remain open, which outweighs the cost of operating it.

“The state’s sitting on a $6 billion surplus and you’re worried about a $350,000 office,” Hobart City Councilman Lino Maggio said. “At the end of the day, let’s serve the people. We’re here to serve the people.”

Several other officials also expressed opposition to shuttering the facility.

“We believe it’s bad for the city to lose this branch, primarily because of its location,” said Bob Fulton, assistant to Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor.

Before the public hearing, the Hobart City Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the branch to stay open.

Councilman Matt Claussen said the state is obligated to provide basic services to residents.

“Sometimes, just because things look to be a good business decision, doesn’t mean it’s a good decision for the community that it serves,” Claussen said. “So, I think this is a perfect example of that because of the closeness of it and the convenience of it.”

Although BMV transactions can be handled online, there are many people who don’t use technology or have access to it, Claussen said.

“Not everybody’s capable of doing those things,” he said.

Councilman Chris Wells said minorities, elderly and low-income families are among those who feel more comfortable talking to someone to handle their BMV services.

“They’re the ones that want to have a place to go to and talk,” Wells said.

A letter from Hobart City Court Judge William Longer indicates that since 2020, the court has had more than 1,200 cases filed for driving while suspended and no operator license.

“A number of individuals who appear in court express a willingness to obtain a valid license but are unable to identify the steps needed to do so without assistance,” the letter stated. “Many of them are not computer-proficient or lack access to one at home. Reducing access to the BMV would exacerbate the existing problem.”

Several residents believe there are steps the BMV can take to increase visits to the Ridge Road branch. They said there needs to be better signage there because many don’t realize it’s open. With better promotion, the transaction numbers could improve.

Councilman Josh Huddlestun said hundreds of homes are planned to be constructed in coming years near the branch, and that likely will bring more people to the Ridge Road location.

Hobart also has a BMV branch at 5117 E. 81st Ave., which is on the opposite side of the city. Some said they want to avoid traffic on U.S. 30, and they prefer to use the Ridge Road location. Many also prefer the Ridge Road location because it’s next to a grocery store they regularly visit.

Hoage said all the public comments will be reviewed when determining the future of the Ridge Road branch.

There have been similar hearings for other BMV branches throughout the state recently. Hoage said some resulted in the closure of the branch, others stayed open and some had an adjustment in operation.

If the Ridge Road location shutters, employees there would be transferred to another location.

“There’s no employee here that’s in jeopardy of losing their job,” Hoage said.

Residents can expect to know the status of the Ridge Road branch within the next 30 days.

“I can assure you no decision has been made,” Hoage said.