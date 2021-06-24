Proposal to reduce bodycam footage on hold

Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, heads the Public Safety Committee. She noted the city has precedent for treating residents different from nonresidents when it comes to fees. Residents are allowed to obtain parking stickers for Washington Park at no cost.

The $150 fee helps the city recover costs for detectives who have to redact videos to protect minors’ privacy, block nudity, hide information on laptop screens and block license plates, Campbell said.

“There is a cost to our department. That’s manpower, that’s hours,” Campbell said. The department would need to hire another full-time employee to comply with requests for footage if the proposed ordinance passes as written, he said.

Fitzgerald questioned the need to heavily redact videos of police actions outside. “In public, there’s no expectation for privacy,” he said. In a home, that’s different.

Campbell said there were 42 requests for footage in 2020 and 32 requests so far this year.

Resident Rodney McCormick said the fees for footage are supposed to go into a specific fund. He presented a reply from City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster showing no funds in that account until 2021, when a total of $453 was added.