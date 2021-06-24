 Skip to main content
Proposal to reduce bodycam footage on hold
Proposal to reduce bodycam footage on hold

Lower fees for bodycam footage on hold

Jason Frazier tells the Michigan City council's Public Health and Safety Committee, during a hearing on whether to lower the cost of police bodycam footage, "There may be someone in poverty who wants to provide their innocence."

 Doug Ross, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — A proposed ordinance reducing the cost of police bodycam footage is likely to be put on hold while more information is being gathered.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend the council table the ordinance indefinitely while the committee continues to research it.

The city currently charges $150 — the state maximum — to get copies of videos from policy bodycams. The proposal would cut that cost to $25. 

Police Chief Dion Campbell told the committee the price was set that high to discourage “frivolous” requests.

“That’s half of a car payment. People can’t afford it,” Cody Moore said. “People around here, they’re living paycheck to paycheck.”

Stasi Benning noted the courts consider a family’s financial situation when court costs, probation fees and other fees are assessed. Courts have the ability to waive or reduce fees.

“People are struggling,” she said.

One-fourth of Michigan City’s residents are at or below the federal poverty level, according to Census data.

The state’s median income is $30,000, but Michigan City’s median income is $24,000, Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, pointed out.

Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, heads the Public Safety Committee. She noted the city has precedent for treating residents different from nonresidents when it comes to fees. Residents are allowed to obtain parking stickers for Washington Park at no cost.

The $150 fee helps the city recover costs for detectives who have to redact videos to protect minors’ privacy, block nudity, hide information on laptop screens and block license plates, Campbell said.

“There is a cost to our department. That’s manpower, that’s hours,” Campbell said. The department would need to hire another full-time employee to comply with requests for footage if the proposed ordinance passes as written, he said.

Fitzgerald questioned the need to heavily redact videos of police actions outside. “In public, there’s no expectation for privacy,” he said. In a home, that’s different.

Campbell said there were 42 requests for footage in 2020 and 32 requests so far this year.

Resident Rodney McCormick said the fees for footage are supposed to go into a specific fund. He presented a reply from City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster showing no funds in that account until 2021, when a total of $453 was added.

McCormick cited a March 21 CNN poll that said 94% of Americans said bodycam videos should be provided for free.

Brett Kelly Sr. agreed. “The city already owns those. We already pay for those,” he said.

“Blue Chip came here because we were dubbed an economically depressed area. That hasn’t changed,” he said.

Most cities have adopted the state maximum of $150 for these fees, although a few have lower fees, Deuitch said.

