Proposals sought for former club land

The property is carved up into six blocks, with minimum bids of $72,500 to $90,000 per acre.

Redevelopment Director A.J. Monroe wants proposals by Jan. 27. The commission would review the proposals afterward.

Monroe reported to the commission that the contractor working on the Norfolk Southern bridge over Burns Waterway wants to use a portion of the Redevelopment Commission’s property on the west side of the open air pavilion there.

“They’re already doing it,” he said, before getting the commission’s approval.

“They apologized for moving a little too quickly.”

Monroe said he was disappointed the contractor, ICC, started using the land without approval. The contractor will make any necessary repairs if the property is damaged, he said.

The bridge project is a major effort, with a construction schedule of over a year. “They have discovered an unknown utility conflict” affecting their ability to drive pilings in the water, he said.

Mayor Sue Lynch asked if the project would block access to Indiana Dunes National Park’s Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk. Monroe assured her it won’t.