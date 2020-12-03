Proposed Chicago casino should be downtown, industry insiders say

CHICAGO — A survey of casino operators, real estate developers and others interested in a proposed Chicago casino showed a strong preference for a downtown facility, city officials said Wednesday.
The city released results of its request for information (RFI), whose respondents included casino operators Hard Rock International, MGM Resorts International, Rush Street Gaming (an affiliate of north suburban Rivers Casino) and Wynn Resorts.
Also offering input were four real estate developers, one casino financier (MGM Growth Properties), one casino feasibility consultant and one community group (Chicago Neighborhood Initiative).
Without identifying them, the city said eight of the 11 respondents prefer a casino location in or near downtown. Another respondent prefers a site on the Southeast Side, near Lake Calumet and Harborside International Golf Center and just north of Calumet City. The casino financier and casino feasibility consultant did not express a preference.
On the subject of what to do before the permanent facility is built, respondents split 6-3 in favor of operating a temporary casino. Those in favor were three casino operators and three real estate developers. Opposing that idea were one casino operator, one developer and the community group.
Those in favor of a temporary facility unanimously said it should be in or near downtown; should not be at the site of the permanent casino; and should be located in an existing structure rather than be new construction.
Other highlights of the survey include: all but one respondent believe the casino complex should include a hotel; estimated footprints for the casino range from 5-25 acres for a downtown site to 100 acres for the Southeast Side site; estimated construction times are 12 months for a temporary facility and 24-36 months for a permanent casino.
City officials said the RFI will be used to develop a request for proposal (RFP), which is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2021, depending on the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on business.
"The many perspectives and insights captured in this RFI are indicative of the excitement and anticipation of this once in a lifetime project," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. "We are not only one step closer to bringing the long-awaited Chicago casino to life, but have the critical information we need to ensure this project will be a success."
