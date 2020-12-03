Proposed Chicago casino should be downtown, industry insiders say

CHICAGO — A survey of casino operators, real estate developers and others interested in a proposed Chicago casino showed a strong preference for a downtown facility, city officials said Wednesday.

The city released results of its request for information (RFI), whose respondents included casino operators Hard Rock International, MGM Resorts International, Rush Street Gaming (an affiliate of north suburban Rivers Casino) and Wynn Resorts.

Also offering input were four real estate developers, one casino financier (MGM Growth Properties), one casino feasibility consultant and one community group (Chicago Neighborhood Initiative).

Without identifying them, the city said eight of the 11 respondents prefer a casino location in or near downtown. Another respondent prefers a site on the Southeast Side, near Lake Calumet and Harborside International Golf Center and just north of Calumet City. The casino financier and casino feasibility consultant did not express a preference.

On the subject of what to do before the permanent facility is built, respondents split 6-3 in favor of operating a temporary casino. Those in favor were three casino operators and three real estate developers. Opposing that idea were one casino operator, one developer and the community group.