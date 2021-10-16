Prosecutor files defamation suit against former Michigan City mayor

KNOX — LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake is suing former Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer for alleging he targeted Meer's stepson for arrest to try and cost him reelection in 2019.

Lake said he didn't file sooner because he wanted to see how the criminal cases against Meer and his stepson, Adam Bray, turned out.

He also said the two-year statute of limitations to file a lawsuit in such cases in Indiana was fast approaching and after talking it over with his wife they both agreed “it was the right thing to do.”

“I don’t want to get into the facts of the case but what he said was a lie. We have a right to protect our integrity and our reputations,” Lake said.

Lake said the heated political climate in the nation also factored into his decision.

“These kind of attacks are becoming more and more popular. People say outrageous things about elected officials. It’s about holding people accountable,” he said.

The lawsuit claims defamatory statements by Meer caused Lake and his wife, Mary, loss of professional stature and credibility.

Mary Lake is a deputy prosecutor for her husband in the third year of his first four-year term.