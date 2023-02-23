HOBART — Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter posed this question Thursday to Hobart Middle School students: “What are you doing today to make tomorrow better, for yourself, for others?”

Addressing sixth-graders, Carter encouraged them to “help others, to make other people successful. Treat one another with love.”

Carter is promoting self-awareness and responsible decision-making to middle school students across Lake County in hopes of building positive relationships. He and his staff are also explaining consequences for negative and/or criminal behavior.

Carter has visited schools since he was first elected prosecutor. Having been to elementary and high schools, he is now targeting middle schools. He likes reaching that age group for developing good habits and avoiding bad ones.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to speak to our youth at an early age,” Carter said. “It is important for students to begin to plan their futures with a positive sense of self, coupled with short- and long-term goal setting.”

Carter and his staff addressed 300 students at HMS. Principal Nikki Neeley said she hopes students “develop a strong work ethic, find solutions to solving problems, and work hard and set goals.”

Carter talked about his job, his background, and his family. Most of his six children have college degrees, including one law degree. He will visit three more schools now through May and will have visited six Lake County schools.

Carter related how his steelworker father, who came from Alabama, reached third grade before leaving school. Carter attended Kentucky State University before earning a law degree from Valparaiso University.

“Make sure you’re a good person,” the prosecutor said. “You have to better yourself.”

Carter contrasted a good person to 12- and 13-year-olds arrested for murder or the 14-year-old accused of rape.

“Something is mixed up there. They might spend the rest of their lives in prison, where all their decisions will be made for them,” Carter said, adding that incarceration costs taxpayers $38,000 per inmate annually.

When Carter asked his young audience why society has become so violent, students cited peer pressure, drugs, home life, cyber bullying, and depression or mental illness. Carter encouraged students to help their parents do a better job.

“It is important for students to start to surround themselves with other students that have similar goals and that exhibit responsible decision making,” he said. “Take direction from someone giving you good advice, and it will help you down the road.”

The county prosecutor said that in hiring staff, he likes candidates who have played sports. “Sports develops leadership, teamwork, and the ability to accept criticism and challenge,” Carter said.

Students came to Carter from their social studies classes. Stephen Markos, who teaches social studies, hopes students learn to be “better citizens and make sure they make the right decisions in life.”

Carter continued, “If you can dream it, you can do it. Find something you have an interest in.”

He encouraged students to start today to build a better future. “People and you will have a better tomorrow,” Carter said. “My kids understand that if you get good grades, you go places.”

Sixth-grader Jozlynn Harney, 12, thought Carter’s talk was cool. “I really liked how demanding he was and ho excited he was to be here with us,” she said.

Joining Carter at HMS was his office supervisor, Michelle Jatkiewicz, and deputy prosecutors Lindsey Lanham and Jacob Brandewie.

Success, Jatkiewicz noted, “starts with education, with showing up, and every day putting in 100%. Never stop reading.”