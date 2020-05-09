Protective equipment demands tapped as businesses reopen

The health department also participated in an exercise aimed at testing the ability to process patients quickly in the event medication needs to be distributed rapidly to a vast number of people.

That could be used to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, she said. But it’s also good to keep in practice in case of an anthrax attack or some other public health emergency unrelated to the current pandemic.

“It may become helpful in the future if we need to deliver vaccines in short order,” Stamp said.

“We certainly couldn’t get 170,000 people through there in any length of time” if the Porter County Administration Building were the only distribution site, she said, so the county is always looking for other locations that would be useful.

When a vaccine for COVID-19 does become available, the method for distributing it remains unclear.

“The only real precedent we have is H1N1. We did some mass vaccinations then,” Stamp said. But now pharmacists are permitted to administer vaccines, so the distribution channel might be different.

Health department attorney Dave Hollenbeck said with restaurants reopening Monday, there might be a need to increase time spent on restaurant oversight.