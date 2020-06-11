Protesters condemn Griffith bar known for provocative comments

The post included screenshots of graphic, derogatory posts from Shapiro's personal Facebook page.

One image read "put trash in its place" — referring to Black Lives Matter, Nazis, Antifa and the Democratic Party.

Sullivan's post had been shared about 1,700 times as of Thursday afternoon.

"It was never a personal thing; I just wanted people to know, and then when it got the response that it did, I couldn't help but keep it going," Sullivan said.

One counter protester stood outside the bar holding a sign that read "White lives matter."

"You can take pictures of me all you want," he shouted from across the street. "I back the police!" he added.

Shapiro asked the man several times to stop what he was doing before he left.

"You're agitating these kids, and these kids want attention. They're leftist mobs is what they are," Shapiro said.

She added that her Facebook posts were, in her opinion, harmless.

"I post a lot of political stuff and I like it to get out there. I don't care who's looking at it," she said.