Protesters condemn Griffith bar known for provocative comments
GRIFFITH — Protesters congregated in downtown Griffith on Thursday, calling for the closure of a bar that has been at the center of several controversies.

The mostly young group was unified in its condemnation of Lucille's Bar, whose owner, Michelle Shapiro, has been accused of making prejudiced comments toward minorities.

About five people had arrived just after 11 a.m. at Franklin Fields Park to voice their complaints, and their numbers increased by the afternoon.

Griffith Police Chief Gregg Mance was at the scene with a few other officers, watched protesters from a distance and advised them how to demonstrate safely.

"We're here today just to ensure that the protesters, our residents and the business owner have a safe, unfettered environment to conduct their business," Mance said.

Alex Sullivan, the lead protest organizer, said he was inspired to coordinate the demonstration by people who voiced complaints about the behavior of bar management.

"We organized this event because I've had an overwhelming number of people reach out to me and tell me that they are so sick of someone like this being in their neighborhood," Sullivan said.

Sullivan achieved notable online attention recently after making a Facebook post that accused the owner of racist and homophobic behavior.

The post included screenshots of graphic, derogatory posts from Shapiro's personal Facebook page.

One image read "put trash in its place" — referring to Black Lives Matter, Nazis, Antifa and the Democratic Party.

Sullivan's post had been shared about 1,700 times as of Thursday afternoon.

"It was never a personal thing; I just wanted people to know, and then when it got the response that it did, I couldn't help but keep it going," Sullivan said.

One counter protester stood outside the bar holding a sign that read "White lives matter."

"You can take pictures of me all you want," he shouted from across the street. "I back the police!" he added.

Shapiro asked the man several times to stop what he was doing before he left.

"You're agitating these kids, and these kids want attention. They're leftist mobs is what they are," Shapiro said.

She added that her Facebook posts were, in her opinion, harmless.

"I post a lot of political stuff and I like it to get out there. I don't care who's looking at it," she said. 

Shapiro said she supported protests organized following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers but was concerned about possible looting and damages to her business.

Lucille's was in the spotlight most recently after Shapiro made social media posts that implied anyone would be shot if they tried to loot the business.

Griffith police condemned racially charged social media posts made after Floyd's death, calling them "disgusting."

Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa told The Times many Griffith business owners called him to complain about posts Shapiro made about a Sunday demonstration.

Upset residents started a petition on Change.org titled "The owner of Lucille's bar in Griffith is openly racist and doesn't deserve our money" that is trying to get the bar shut down. More than 8,600 people signed it as of Thursday evening.

Shapiro posted on her Facebook page that she herself had signed the petition and that she "was not racist at all and loved the gay community."

Mance said the town looked into pulling Lucille's liquor license following the controversial remarks.

