CROWN POINT — Sonya Haze was long pro-life.

But then in 1995, in her second trimester, she had a miscarriage.

"I had to go to the hospital and I had to have a procedure because my body could not pass the baby," she said. "There are now states in this country where women in my situation in 1995 are told to go home and wait until you bleed out. Had I done that and I also had to be treated for an infection since I waited for a few days hoping I could still have my baby, had I not been able to get the procedure for my miscarriage, I wouldn't have been able to have my beautiful daughter over there or my son. I could have died. And if you think Indiana won't do that to us, you are wrong. They will make you go home. They will make you bleed out almost to the point of death before they give you healthcare. I'm here for my daughter."

Protestors gathered across the state to protest Indiana's abortion ban before it went into effect Tuesday. Dozens of demonstrators protested in Crown Point, Valparaiso, Michigan City and across the state.

Indiana NOW, MAD Voters of Indiana, Hoosier Jews for Choice, Indiana Women's Action Movement and Pro-Choice South Bend organized the Stop the Bans rallies, which also took place in South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Bloomington.

Every woman should have the right to control over their reproductive future, Sue Elleuterio said.

"Having three kids in a year drove home to me that every person should have the right to decide what their family structure is going to be and what their family situation is going to be," she said. "Indiana has one of the worst maternal health rates in the country. The people who claim they care about babies and care about mothers do not care about babies and mothers or we would not have one of the worst maternal health rates in the country."

Protestors waved signs like "Abortion is basic healthcare," "I'm with her," Scotus is illegitimate," and "mandatory vasectomies. Come on guys, let's save lives." They did chants like "my body, my choice," "two, four, six, eight, separate the church and state," "get your rosaries off my ovaries" and "Pro-life is a lie. They don't care if people die."

When Judy Katz was in college, one of her classmates went to Chicago to get an abortion before the Roe vs. Wade U.S. Supreme Court ruling established it as a constitutional right.

"I tell you young people do you want us making all your decisions for you," she said. "Young people need to get out there and vote."

Michelle Ferrell said she was protesting because when she was 13 years old her teacher told her about finding her freshman college roommate dead in the bathroom of a coat-hangar abortion.

"She had bled to death in her college dorm," she said. "So when I was 13 I decided I was going to do whatever I could to prevent this from happening ever again."

Pam Putzell marched in 1973 for reproductive rights.

"Here I am at the age of 73 and we're still fighting the same battle," she said. "When will be heard permanently? When will our rights be everyone's rights? Anyone of us can have our rights taken away."

She's an adoptive mother with two sons.

"After 10 years of infertility, we were blessed because two women made their choice. Their choice was to give birth and put their children up for adoption," she said. "Thankfully they did and thankfully I'm a mom. I appreciate the people who have the courage to do that and the ability to do that but not everyone does. That's why we need this. Everyone needs to be able to make their choice, whether that's adoption or abortion. It's our choice. My body, my choice."

Alex Dyonzak had a friend who became pregnant at the age of 15.

"Her family did not support her. Being the older one of her friends, I had to step up and become her only support system, which was a lot for a 17-year-old to do. She couldn't seek help in Indiana because she was past 20 weeks unknowingly. Her abuser wanted her to keep the baby even though she did not. As a healthcare professional today, it's scary to see what we are going through as women. It frightens me to death to think about the challenges we have to face. It's very important we are able to seek any sort of healthcare we need. This new law is going to put us all in danger."

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson said women and girls are in great danger.

"I heard nine hours of testimony where mothers, physicians and healthcare workers spoke against this bill. Unfortunately, it fell on deaf ears. We stood before the general assembly and stated this bill was dangerous. It's still dangerous. Nothing has changed. I have never seen so many legislators crying and begging their colleagues to do the right thing. This is an issue between a woman, her family and her medical doctor. If I were in this situation, I would want my doctor to help me make the right decision. Not a legislator. Not an old grey-haired legislator who hasn't got a clue about what types of medical emergencies women go through. When a woman is sick in the hospital with an emergency, the last person she would think of calling is her legislator."

Janine Harrison said the state law would be especially harmful to women with abusive partners seeking independence as abusers often see pregnancy as a way to control and keep their partners.

"When a person who is abused leaves their abuser, it's the most dangerous time for them and any children involved," she said.

Rocky Davis said those concerned with the issue needed to become active, such as by putting out signs or registering to vote.

"Whatever you can do, I hope you'll take the time," she said. "Make the calls. Walk and knock on doors. Talk to your neighbors."