Protesters in Dyer: 'Our kids are scared to grow up into black men because they don't want to be killed'

DYER — Scores of protesters gathered at Pheasant Hills Park early Saturday afternoon to protest racism, injustice and recent police killings, including of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"There's something wrong, there's something wrong if you're OK with what you saw happen to that man," Jerrod Davis, of Chicago Heights, said. "Whoever you are, whether you drive a Harley or a minivan, if you're okay with watching somebody stand on somebody's neck for 10 minutes, we've got a problem. You don't have to like me. Marlboro or Newports, Budweiser or Old English, aren't we all just trying to put in 40 hours and feed our families and go home? Do you know how much work it takes to hate? I'm tired of it. You've got people driving by wishing they could shoot at us just because we don't want more people to die needlessly."

Davis said he used to tell his children if something went wrong, find a cop. Now he said he's no longer sure what to tell them.

"There are little black boys here. On Christmas Day, police were driving around dropping off toys," Davis said. "This one was scared to death, I didn't find out until two months later, he thought they were going to shoot him."

He said he's been discriminated against since he was teenager, recalling when he was pulled over in the south suburbs.