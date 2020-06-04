Protesters to demonstrate Friday in LaPorte

×
LAPORTE — Protesters plan to march in downtown LaPorte Friday afternoon to protest the police killing of George Floyd May 25 in Minneapolis.
Protesters at 4 p.m. will march up and down the U.S. 35 overpass on the sidewalk of the four-lane bridge then head east along Lincolnway, said Austen Wood, 20, of LaPorte.
Wood, the organizer of the event, said after reaching LaPorte Hospital, walkers will head back toward the courthouse to complete the demonstration at 6 p.m.
He met Thursday with Mayor Tom Dermody, who said he supports protesting but won’t tolerate behavior spiraling out of control.
“We want to work with them and make sure whatever happens is going to be peaceful,” Dermody said.
Wood said police will be contacted to escort anyone going to extremes away from the demonstration.
