The public can weigh in on proposed Indiana American Water rate hikes.

The water utility, which has customers in Gary, Lake Station, Lowell and other Northwest Indiana communities, plans to raise bills by $14 per month for an average residential customer using 4,000 gallons a month.

An estimated 328,000 households and businesses in 50 communities across the state would see increased bills. U.S. Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs and other large users already have filed objections to the proposal.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which represents consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, is soliciting written consumer comments through July 5. It's reviewing the proposed rate hike and will file testimony with the state regulatory agency that sets consumer rates on July 12.

Indiana sets utility prices as utilities tend to be monopolies that are not subject to the market forces that keep prices in check. Customers have no alternatives if there's only one water or electric utility in town.

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Co. that has offices in Gary and a water intake system from Lake Michigan at Ogden Dunes., is looking to raise more revenue to pay for $875 million in water and wastewater infrastructure investments. It also seeks to recoup increased costs of goods, services and chemicals to treat the water as a result of inflation, as well as the expenses of acquiring new utilities across the state.

The utility plans to invest in chlorine conversion in Northwest Indiana, lead service line replacements, a new storage tank in West Lafayette, new treatment plants in Winchester and Sheridan and other projects.

It wants $86.7 million in extra revenue per year. It would be phased in over three rate hikes, the exact amounts of which will vary by community.

Indiana-American Water last raised rates in 2019, but bills have gone up through its distribution system improvement charge and service enhancement improvement rider trackers.

Consumers can comment online at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at Public Comments Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH Indianapolis, IN 46204. They include their name, mailing address and a reference to either IURC Cause No. 45870 or Indiana American Water Rates.

For more information, visit www.in.gov/iurc.