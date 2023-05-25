Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

People can ask questions or voice concerns at an upcoming public hearing on the renewal of Carmeuse Lime's air quality permit in Gary.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. June 1 at the 21st Century Charter School at 556 Washington St. in Gary.

The state is looking to renew Carmeuse's five-year operating permit in Buffington Harbor on the Lake Michigan shore in Gary.

Carmeuse, which is headquartered in Belgium and bases its North American operations in Pittsburgh, supplies steel mills with lime, one of the main ingredients burned in blast furnaces to make iron that's turned into steel. The multinational company has local operations in Portage and in Gary.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Environmentalists have raised concerns about air quality violations at the Gary plant, saying more safeguards are needed to protect the public.

“Carmeuse Lime’s emissions are significant, and the company compliance record is poor,” Dorreen Carey, president of Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, said in a letter to IDEM.

The lime manufacturing plant on Lake Michigan is asking the state to renew its air quality permit, which was last renewed in 2014. IDEM has sent seven violation letters and taken six enforcement actions since then.

Another environmental group, the Environmental Law & Policy Center, has raised concerns about emissions of nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and other chemicals that could be harmful to people, including minorities and low-income residents in nearby neighborhoods. It's asked for more monitoring, more emissions testing and a ban on burning trash.

Carey said the permits should not be renewed until IDEM tightens emissions limits, requires more reports, increases monitoring, steps up inspections and boosts enforcement efforts to ensure clean air for the community.

“A company’s monitoring and record-keeping responsibilities are not voluntary. They are required by IDEM, and they are critical to protecting community health and the environment because they are the only way IDEM and the public can be sure a company is meeting its operating and emissions requirements on a day-to-day basis,” Carey said.