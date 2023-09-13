The Board of Directors of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority will hold the first of two required public hearings for the Dune Park, Gary Metro and Hammond South Transit Development District boundaries at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hearing will be held in the main conference room of the Purdue Technology Center at 9800 Connecticut Drive in Merrillville.

Anyone who cannot attend the meeting can watch and comment via Zoom.

The second public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 12, also at the Purdue Technology Center.

Comments may also be submitted in writing to the RDA offices or by email to dwellman@rda.in.gov until 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12.

Maps of the TDD boundaries and other information about each district can be found on nwitdd.com by clicking on "My Station" then selecting a particular station from the list.