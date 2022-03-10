Public input sought for judge seeking reappointment

U.S. District Court judges in Northern Indiana are looking for public comment on whether to reappoint Susan L. Collins as a federal magistrate judge.

Collins has been serving as a magistrate in the District’s Fort Wayne Division since 2015. She will be undergoing a job review to determine if she should receive a new eight-year term in court.

The court issued a press release this week stating federal law requires the judges to establish a panel of citizens to advise them on whether to reappoint Collins.

Collins is among six magistrates working in Hammond, South Bend and Fort Wayne to assist the work of nine judges presiding over federal criminal and civil cases throughout Northern Indiana.

The judges delegate the magistrates to handle pretrial proceedings. They also may preside over trials in misdemeanor criminal as well as civil matters.

The court is inviting public comments about Collins from members of the legal bar and members of the public to be sent to Gary T. Bell, federal court clerk, 204 South Main St., South Bend, Indiana, 46601.

Collins has practiced law in Indiana since 1986. She served as a deputy in the Lake County prosecutor’s office from 1987 until 2003.

She served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in Hammond from 2003 until 2015.

She had the distinction of prosecuting the first capital case completed in the history of this federal court district in 2004, winning the conviction and death sentence of Odell Corley for the murder of two bank clerks and the attempted murder of a bank guard in 2002 at The Pines First State Bank in Porter County.

Collins was among 37 who applied to be a federal magistrate in 2015 when an opening for the job occurred. She was chosen for that job by the judges of the District Court from a pool of five finalists.

