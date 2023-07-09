The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting public information meetings this month to provide updates and gather feedback regarding an annual update to the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.

A forum in Gary is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 at Indiana University Northwest in Room 105 of the Anderson Library Conference Center, 130 W. 35th Ave. Networking for minority-, women-, veteran- and disabled-owned businesses will be offered from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with a presentation on the EV plan beginning at 6:30.

The plan is required as part of Indiana’s participation in the federal government's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. NEVI, created as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides federal money to states to add DC fast-charge stations along federally designated alternative-fuel corridors.

Indiana's corridors include all of its interstate highways, including I-469 and I-265, and U.S. 31, with other highways potentially joining the list. Indiana’s effort will contribute to a national initiative to create a network of at least 500,000 chargers. Indiana will have $100 million to spend on its program.

Key federal requirements include installing a charging station every 50 miles along the interstate highway system, with stations within one mile of the interstate, and EV charging infrastructure of at least four 150KW DC fast chargers at the stations. Rest areas are not eligible locations, and states are allowed to contract with private entities for installation, operations and maintenance of the stations, which Indiana intends to do.

INDOT said the public meetings will offer updates on program implementation and opportunities for feedback on components of the draft plan, such as potential locations for charging station, associated amenities, and recommended equity and inclusion metrics for private partnerships.

Additional information on the state's planning activities is available online.