Public meeting set on multimillion-dollar levee rehab plan

LANSING — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a public meeting to update Lansing and Calumet City residents on a multimillion-dollar project to repair and upgrade the levees protecting the communities along the Little Calumet River.
The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday at Fox Pointe, 18138 Henry St., in downtown Lansing.
The Corps of Engineers said a survey of the levees completed in September 2018 found them to be "unacceptable," which "indicates that maintenance is required to ensure the levees can perform as designed during a flood event."
The cost of the project was estimated at $14,487,000.
The project includes the following upgrades, according to a news release:
- Restore the levee system within the existing alignment to the original design elevation of 572 feet and have a 10-foot-wide crest with side slopes of 2.5:1.
- Rehabilitation of about 5,600 feet of earthen levee and 400 feet of sheetpile wall for Lansing, and about 8.500 feet of earthen levee and 900 feet of sheetpile wall for Calumet City.
- About 500 cubic yards of clean clay fill will be placed on the western Calumet City levee segment below the ordinary high-water mark.
- The sheetpile walls will be embedded 14 feet deep to meet Corps of Engineers standards.
- Existing sluice gates, flap gates and culverts will be repaired as needed.
The report is available online at: https://www.lrc.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works-Projects/Lansing-Calumet-City/
The Corps of Engineers is accepting public comments on the plan through Sept. 20. Comments may be emailed to jason.j.zylka@usace.army.mil. Questions may be directed to Zylka at 312-846-5311.
In the event of bad weather, the meeting will be rescheduled for Tuesday at the same time and place. Any decision to reschedule will be made by noon Monday and posted on the Calumet City and Lansing municipal websites.