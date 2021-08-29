Public meeting set on multimillion-dollar levee rehab plan

LANSING — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a public meeting to update Lansing and Calumet City residents on a multimillion-dollar project to repair and upgrade the levees protecting the communities along the Little Calumet River.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday at Fox Pointe, 18138 Henry St., in downtown Lansing.

The Corps of Engineers said a survey of the levees completed in September 2018 found them to be "unacceptable," which "indicates that maintenance is required to ensure the levees can perform as designed during a flood event."

The cost of the project was estimated at $14,487,000.

The project includes the following upgrades, according to a news release: