Public meetings on Borman traffic flow scheduled

Improving traffic flow on Indiana’s busiest stretch of interstate highway will be the subject of public meetings next week as the Indiana Department of Transportation continues work on its 80/94 Flexroad project.

Interstate 80/94 – the Borman Expressway in Lake County – will be discussed at an in-person meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Purdue University Northwest Student Union Library, 22 169th St. in Hammond and online beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Registration for the Microsoft Teams-based online meeting is available at bit.ly/FlexRoadVirtualMeeting.

“The project has moved to its next phase with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study underway,“ INDOT said in its announcement of the meetings. The study “will examine the benefits, impacts and costs of four alternatives moving forward for additional analysis.“

The four alternatives employ five strategies: dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems. They were determined in an initial Planning and Environmental Linkages study completed earlier this year.

Dynamic shoulder lanes: Use of shoulders as traffic lanes, or hard shoulder running, could be used to alleviate congestion during peak periods on weekdays and potentially on Sundays, the PEL study concluded, and also could be used in response to accidents or other incidents during non-peak periods. Electronic overhead signs would indicate when shoulders are open to traffic. The inside shoulder would have a 45 mph speed limit, the study recommends.

Variable speed limits: “This strategy would adjust speed limits based on real-time traffic, roadway incidents, events, work zones, and/or weather conditions,” the PEL study says. The speed limits can be enforceable or advisory. The goal is to reduce speed limits in or before areas of congestion in an effort to smooth out traffic flow and reduce the risk of collisions. The speed limits would be announced on overhead gantry signs.

Ramp metering: Ramp meters are traffic signals on entrance ramps that regulate the entry of vehicles to the highway. “Vehicles traveling from an adjacent arterial roadway would access the on-ramp and stop at the ramp meter traffic signal and then be individually released onto the freeway mainline,” the study explains. Use of adaptive ramp metering would control the traffic lights according to actual traffic or an adaptive algorithm, as opposed to a fixed time rate. The PEL study recommends ramp meters at Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard, Kennedy Avenue, Cline Avenue, Burr Street, Grant Street and Broadway.

Dynamic lane control: Dynamic lane control involves closing or opening individual traffic lanes “to support needed maintenance and incident management.” Lane closures and openings would be announced by overhead gantry lane control signals in an effort to promote safety.

Queue warning: Queue warning signs would alert motorists that queues or significant slowdowns have developed ahead, “thus improving traffic safety by reducing the potential for rear-end crashes or other secondary incidents.”

The NEPA phase of the project will include detailed analysis of each alternative and collaboration with federal, state and local agencies, INDOT said. The NEPA study is expected to be finalized in fall 2023.

The full project area stretches from Interstate 65 to Ill. 394 in Cook County. Additional information is available at IndianaFlexRoad.com.