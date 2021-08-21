Public shows thanks for first responders during appreciation day at MAAC

VALPARAISO — Firefighters, police and others showed their gear and skills Saturday at the inaugural First Responders Appreciation Day at the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative.

“My mind is just blown by how much bigger (the facility) is” than she expected, said Amy Van Meter, of Valparaiso.

The Portage SWAT vehicle was impressive, too. “Those are monsters,” she said. “We thought those are just for really big cities.”

Among the demonstrations Van Meter was impressed by was the Valparaiso Fire Department’s use of the Jaws of Life tool used to extract someone from a vehicle.

That was a highlight for Paul and Vicky Decker, of Hebron, as well.

Adrian Lain, grandson of former Porter County Sheriff David Lain, tried on a SWAT vest. “It was kind of heavy,” the boy said.

Burns Harbor firefighter Jackie Osborne interacted with many of the children who visited the event. While wearing her firefighter gear, kids can be scared, she said. She crouches down to their level, smiles and talks slowly. “They realize we’re just people, not monsters,” Osborne said.