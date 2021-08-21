Public shows thanks for first responders during appreciation day at MAAC

VALPARAISO — Firefighters, police and others showed their gear and skills Saturday at the inaugural First Responders Appreciation Day at the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative.
“My mind is just blown by how much bigger (the facility) is” than she expected, said Amy Van Meter, of Valparaiso.
The Portage SWAT vehicle was impressive, too. “Those are monsters,” she said. “We thought those are just for really big cities.”
Among the demonstrations Van Meter was impressed by was the Valparaiso Fire Department’s use of the Jaws of Life tool used to extract someone from a vehicle.
That was a highlight for Paul and Vicky Decker, of Hebron, as well.
Adrian Lain, grandson of former Porter County Sheriff David Lain, tried on a SWAT vest. “It was kind of heavy,” the boy said.
Burns Harbor firefighter Jackie Osborne interacted with many of the children who visited the event. While wearing her firefighter gear, kids can be scared, she said. She crouches down to their level, smiles and talks slowly. “They realize we’re just people, not monsters,” Osborne said.
Jarrod Willoughby, of Hebron, was grateful for the MAAC tour. “It’s all very interesting to see how these guys work and the tools they use,” he said. “The service they give the community is awesome.”
“This is Disneyland for us,” Burns Harbor Deputy Fire Chief Robert Wesley said after his crew showed how to extinguish a car fire. The car has burned many times at the MAAC as firefighters hone their skills.
Wesley, who also serves as a training officer, praised the MAAC Foundation for being so supportive. “If we need anything we don’t have here, they get it for us,” he said.