The CEO of Pulse Technology, whose Indiana headquarters are in Merrillville, spoke at a national conference in Boston about the importance of diversification in the office technology industry now that working from home has caught on.

Chip Miceli, the CEO of the firm that's a successor to McShane's in Munster and Kramer Leonard in Chesterton, addressed the 2023 BTA National Conference, a two-day industry conference featuring vendor exhibits and many presentations on industry issues.

Miceli served as a panelist on a diversification panel.

“Diversification in our industry is critical to the survival of dealerships,” he said. “Our industry has seen some major changes and the dealers who adapt to diversifying their products and offerings are the ones who will thrive in the future.”

He stressed that the industry suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, which result in more working from home and hybrid work arrangements. Office technology dealers must diversify to survive and thrive, he said.

“MPS was a strong part of the business of office dealers for many years, but the forward-looking ones are adding other services to their business, including managed network, software sales, and document management, to name a few.”

Dating back to 1955, Pulse Technology has offices in Merrillville, Schaumburg and Rockford, serving businesses across the Midwest. The firm at 3801 E Lincoln Hwy in Merrillville offers managed IT services, office technology, software, office design and the office supplies that long were the bread and butter of McShane's and Kramer Leonard.