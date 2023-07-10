Pulse Technology, which is based in Merrillville and Schaumberg, has expanded to a third state by establishing a presence in the Milwaukee market.

The information technology, managed print services and office company will open a new office in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield on Aug. 1.

“Our Milwaukee expansion is another important step in our company’s growth," CEO Chip Miceli said. “We have always seen Milwaukee as a market with strong potential, and this is the right time for us to dedicate the resources to expand there.”

The company is the successor of McShane's in Munster and Kramer & Leonard in Chesterton.

It was founded in 1955 as Des Plaines Office Equipment by Vincent Miceli, the current CEO's father. It grew through acquisitions and was focused solely on Illinois until 2016, when it broke into the Indiana market by buying McShane's.

It rebranded as Pulse Technology in 2019 and was based locally in Chesterton until it built a new 27,000-square-foot Indiana headquarters in Merrillville. Its Illinois headquarters moved from Elk Grove Village to Carol Stream to its current location in Schaumburg.

Kenosha native Bill Koon, who most recently served as vice president of sales at Brookfield-based James Imaging Services, will lead the new office in Wisconsin's largest metropolitan area. The graduate of Northern Michigan University worked for James Imaging Services for more than 20 years and previously worked for the Xerox company, Global Imaging Systems.