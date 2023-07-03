Pulse Technology, an information technology, managed print services and office solutions firm with a major office in Merrillville, has rolled out an artificial intelligence technology to protect employers from phishing scams.

The company, the successor to McShane’s in Munster and Kramer Leonard in Chesterton, aims to help businesses protect themselves against cyberattacks in which hackers steal company data, passwords or credit card numbers with its new AI solution.

“Unfortunately, human error is a leading reason that a business is affected by cybercrime,” said Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology. “We’ve found that one of the fastest, most effective and easy-to-implement ways to minimize organizational risk significantly is to limit employee access to phishing emails in the first place.”

Many hackers have been targeting smaller businesses with little cybersecurity as larger companies have bulked up their cybersecurity infrastructure.

“When you automatically filter out suspicious-looking emails from ever reaching your employees, you significantly reduce the possibility of human error," Miceli said. "One reason an AI-powered solution is so effective is that the app is constantly learning from the aggregate data, becoming smarter and more efficient every second that it is turned on. To understand how effective AI can be, think in terms of playing chess on your computer at either the 'Hard' or 'Expert; level. It’s almost impossible to beat the computer. That’s basically why AI can be effective in cybersecurity solutions.”

It's estimated 43% of cyberattacks target small businesses, only 14% of which can defend themselves, according to Accenture. Inc. estimates as many as 60% of victimized businesses targeted in phishing cyberattacks end up going out of business in six months.

“Phishing is the most common form of attack, but it also makes sense to ensure that your cybersecurity solution protects you from malware, data loss, anomalies, and other methods of cyberattack,” Miceli said. “We further advise customers to be sure that their defense system is one that is invisible to hackers. Add in as many layers of security as possible to increase the amount of friction a hacker must endure to breach your company. This increases the likelihood that a hacker would just look elsewhere for a weaker infrastructure to target.”

Pulse Technology dates back to 1955, serving clients across the Midwest.

For more information, call 847-879-6400 or visit pulsetechnology.com.