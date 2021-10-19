Pumpkin toss provides mid-term stress relief at Purdue Northwest

HAMMOND — Sir Isaac Newton would have loved the pumpkin toss. Seeking midterm stress relief, Purdue University Northwest students Tuesday proved the man behind gravity correct. What’s tossed into the air has to land somewhere.

In this case, the target was a tarp placed a little more than 50 feet from the PNW 169th Street parking garage. Students perched on the parking lot’s fourth level decorated a medium-sized pumpkin, then chucked it toward the tarp.

Some pumpkins reached the mark, while others went beyond it. Then again, who was keeping score? It was all about emotional well-being, college style.

Raven Chant, coordinator for student organizations and leadership programs at PNW, explained, “It’s for fun. We have students dealing with the stress of midterms. Why not give them something goofy to do? Why not throw a pumpkin?”

Daniel Sek, a sophomore criminal justice major from Dyer, was going to work at 11:30 a.m., so he had a little time.

“It relieves some stress,” Sek said. “My brother always told me about this event.”

Arriana Franco, a senior human resources management major from Hammond, volunteered at the toss and also participated.