Pumpkin toss provides midterm stress relief at Purdue Northwest

HAMMOND — Sir Isaac Newton would have loved the pumpkin toss. Seeking midterm stress relief, Purdue University Northwest students Tuesday proved the man behind gravity correct. What’s tossed into the air has to land somewhere.
In this case, the target was a tarp placed a little more than 50 feet from the PNW 169th Street parking garage. Students perched on the parking lot’s fourth level decorated a medium-sized pumpkin, then chucked it toward the tarp.
Some pumpkins reached the mark, while others went beyond it. Then again, who was keeping score? It was all about emotional well-being, college style.
Raven Chant, coordinator for student organizations and leadership programs at PNW, explained, “It’s for fun. We have students dealing with the stress of midterms. Why not give them something goofy to do? Why not throw a pumpkin?”
Daniel Sek, a sophomore criminal justice major from Dyer, was going to work at 11:30 a.m., so he had a little time.
“It relieves some stress,” Sek said. “My brother always told me about this event.”
Arriana Franco, a senior human resources management major from Hammond, volunteered at the toss and also participated.
“I heard really good things about it,” Franco said, “but I never did it due to class schedule conflicts.”
Sek was among those decorating his pumpkin. “I have to add some personality to my pumpkin before I kill it,” he said.
Daniel Owen, a visual communications major from Trafalgar, Indiana, added pentagrams to his pumpkin. “It’s a spooky season, so I might as well,” the freshman said.
Pumpkin remains went to deer in a wooded section of the campus.
“Smashing pumpkins is always fun,” said Raquel Welch, of Hammond, a freshman marketing major.
Caitlin McEnery, a freshman broadcasting major from Whiting, gave her pumpkin a smile. “This seemed like a fun thing to do on a normal day at school,” she said.
Chant explained that student services is also involved in such programs as welcome week, homecoming, the Halloween dance, leadership programs and conferences, and a student awards night.
The PNW Westville campus will offer pumpkin painting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the LSF Building.
Jacquelyn Cuevas and Alejandra Herrera, two first-year nursing students, took a break to hurl some pumpkins.
“We just finished our microbiology exam,” said Herrera, of Hammond.
“It’s a little stressful,” Cuevas, a Merrillville resident, added.
Cassidy Harris, of Portage, a freshman Spanish major, wrote “muy mal” (very bad) and “simpático” (nice) on her pumpkin. A former three-sport athlete at Portage High School, she noted, “If I get a nice sized pumpkin, I can get it to the tarp.”
Matthew Gagliardi’s toss nearly hit dead-center. A sophomore engineering major from Portage, he attended Heritage Christian High School in Dyer. “My school did shot put in gym class, so I know the form,” he said.
Brooke Hewson, PNW’s assistant director of student engagement, said feedback revealed “students enjoy coming out and relieving stress. It’s just a good release.”