Purdue Extension-Lake County will lead farm tours of Faith Farms and Bob's Backyard in Gary last this month.

The Crown Point-based educational extension will take anyone interested to see Faith Farms at 656 Carolina Street in Gary and Bob's Backyard at 7631 Locust Avenue in the lakefront Miller neighborhood of Gary.

Lake County Master Gardener Freida Graves of Faith Farms and Robert Wahl, the Bob of Bob's Backyard, will lead the in-person tours or their respective urban farms. The tour of Faith Farms will start at at 10 a.m. on July 31 while the tour of Bob's Backyard will take place at 11:30 a.m.

"Faith Farms hosts youth programming, a CSA, has small livestock, vegetables and fruits, high tunnels, and a mobile pantry. They recently acquired a hydroponic growing shipping container, and are working on a farmer co-op food hub, pollinator park, and flash-freeze produce preservation service," Purdue Extension-Lake County said in a press release. "Bob grows vegetables and flowers, has innovative growing systems at backyard market scale. He has several vertical, indoor, and rooftop growing systems, makes his own potting mix, and participates in and co-organizes area farmers' markets. Some of the proceeds from his markets go toward local charities."

The event is free and open to the public.

Anyone interested can register at https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6upMZaIxZIznCRw.

For more information, call Rebecca Koetz at (219) 755-3240.