“Reaffirming our AACSB accreditation is a testament to the quality of our programs,” said Rachel Clapp Smith, the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the PNW College of Business. “The team of business deans who visited our campus to conduct the continuous improvement review noted that our faculty bring an amazing passion to the learning experience and that our students and alumni are very impressive. It was a comprehensive review of our programs and, most importantly, the outcomes we produce. The fact that they experienced the unique quality of our faculty and staff reflects the strength of our PNW identity. While meeting with students and alumni, the team noticed that they are truly difference makers and the accomplishments of our alumni really made us stand out. I am thrilled by the outcome and am excited to continue to offer these transformational experiences to the future of Northwest Indiana’s leaders.”