Purdue University Northwest's College of Business earned accreditation affirming its academic quality, including for the MBAs it offers to working professionals.
The university, which has campuses in Hammond and Westville, was reaccredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International for its undergraduate and advanced degree programs.
AACSB International's accreditation means the College of Business meets widely accepted academic quality standards.
“Reaffirming our AACSB accreditation is a testament to the quality of our programs,” said Rachel Clapp Smith, the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the PNW College of Business. “The team of business deans who visited our campus to conduct the continuous improvement review noted that our faculty bring an amazing passion to the learning experience and that our students and alumni are very impressive. It was a comprehensive review of our programs and, most importantly, the outcomes we produce. The fact that they experienced the unique quality of our faculty and staff reflects the strength of our PNW identity. While meeting with students and alumni, the team noticed that they are truly difference makers and the accomplishments of our alumni really made us stand out. I am thrilled by the outcome and am excited to continue to offer these transformational experiences to the future of Northwest Indiana’s leaders.”
The accreditation covers the bachelor of science in accounting and the bachelor of science in business with a major in business information and analytics, finance, human resource management, management or narketing. It also extends to the master of accountancy and master of business administration, including the executive MBA program.
“We are proud to acknowledge the strong work ethic and unwavering dedication of our stakeholders and congratulate them on this excellent achievement,” said Casey Parker, director of enrollment management and assessment in the PNW College of Business. “AACSB International's accreditation assures that PNW's College of Business programs meet rigorous academic quality standards and produces graduates who are well-prepared for the demands of an ever-changing global business environment.”
