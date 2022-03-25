Purdue Northwest forum speakers criticize U.S. policy on Ukraine

HAMMOND — A Purdue Northwest panel discussion was highly critical of U.S. foreign policy involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Lee Artz, a Purdue Northwest media studies professor, told an audience at the Student Union building and listening over a Zoom link on Thursday that the U.S. should stop arming Ukrainian fighters.

“My conclusion is Russia out of Ukraine. Ceasefire now. U.S. out of Ukraine, U.S. out of Europe and abolish NATO,” Artz said.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a military alliance of the United States, Canada and 28 European countries — some of whom border Russia and Ukraine — that has denounced Russia’s invasion and is providing billions of dollars in military hardware to Ukraine.

Artz said the national media has unfairly framed the conflict against Russia by featuring stories about Russian bombing and Ukrainian casualties.

Two other panel members were equally critical of U.S. involvement: Lawrence Wilkerson, a former special assistant to the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and now a visiting professor at Virginia’s College of William & Mary, and Aaron Mate, a Canadian journalist.

Wilkerson said NATO must abandon “bombs and bayonets” and use diplomacy to end Russia’s incursion before the conflict escalates into nuclear warfare.

“We have to stop this somewhere,” he said, adding the U.S. should be devoting its resources to stop climate change.

Mate said, “What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy and what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is doing is illegal and brutal.”

He said some aspects of this war are not being reported in American media: “This tragedy didn’t begin the day the day Vladimir Putin decided to invade (Feb. 24).

“The record is clear Ukraine has been used as a pawn in a U.S.-led effort to weaken Russia, bleed Russia,” Mate said.

He said Russia was promised at the end of the Cold War that NATO would not expand east toward Russian borders. “We know now that promise was violated under (President Bill) Clinton.

“NATO is a hostile military (alliance) as we know from the experience in Yugoslavia (the 1992 Bosnian war and the 1999 Kosovo intervention) and Libya (2011 intervention) and it expanded right up to Russia’s borders,” Mate said.

Both Wilkerson and Mate said the U.S. has been dismantling arms control treaties made with Russia under the former Soviet Union’s government.

Wilkerson argued the United States position against Russia is steeped in hypocrisy given the U.S.’s invasion of Iraq, its drone attack on terrorist targets in eastern Africa as well as its allies' attacks on other Middle East countries.

Mate said the Ukrainian conflict cannot be a tool by the U.S. to accelerate regime change in Russia.

Wilkerson said the 27-member European Union should take over Europe’s defense responsibilities from NATO and all great powers have to include Russia in a new transatlantic alliance that keeps world peace.

