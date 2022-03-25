Purdue Northwest forum speakers criticize U.S. policy on Ukraine

HAMMOND — A Purdue Northwest panel discussion was highly critical of U.S. foreign policy involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Lee Artz, a Purdue Northwest media studies professor, told an audience at the Student Union building and listening over a Zoom link on Thursday that the U.S. should stop arming Ukrainian fighters.
“My conclusion is Russia out of Ukraine. Ceasefire now. U.S. out of Ukraine, U.S. out of Europe and abolish NATO,” Artz said.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a military alliance of the United States, Canada and 28 European countries — some of whom border Russia and Ukraine — that has denounced Russia’s invasion and is providing billions of dollars in military hardware to Ukraine.
Artz said the national media has unfairly framed the conflict against Russia by featuring stories about Russian bombing and Ukrainian casualties.
Two other panel members were equally critical of U.S. involvement: Lawrence Wilkerson, a former special assistant to the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and now a visiting professor at Virginia’s College of William & Mary, and Aaron Mate, a Canadian journalist.
Wilkerson said NATO must abandon “bombs and bayonets” and use diplomacy to end Russia’s incursion before the conflict escalates into nuclear warfare.
“We have to stop this somewhere,” he said, adding the U.S. should be devoting its resources to stop climate change.
Mate said, “What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy and what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is doing is illegal and brutal.”
He said some aspects of this war are not being reported in American media: “This tragedy didn’t begin the day the day Vladimir Putin decided to invade (Feb. 24).
“The record is clear Ukraine has been used as a pawn in a U.S.-led effort to weaken Russia, bleed Russia,” Mate said.
He said Russia was promised at the end of the Cold War that NATO would not expand east toward Russian borders. “We know now that promise was violated under (President Bill) Clinton.
“NATO is a hostile military (alliance) as we know from the experience in Yugoslavia (the 1992 Bosnian war and the 1999 Kosovo intervention) and Libya (2011 intervention) and it expanded right up to Russia’s borders,” Mate said.
Both Wilkerson and Mate said the U.S. has been dismantling arms control treaties made with Russia under the former Soviet Union’s government.
Wilkerson argued the United States position against Russia is steeped in hypocrisy given the U.S.’s invasion of Iraq, its drone attack on terrorist targets in eastern Africa as well as its allies' attacks on other Middle East countries.
Mate said the Ukrainian conflict cannot be a tool by the U.S. to accelerate regime change in Russia.
Wilkerson said the 27-member European Union should take over Europe’s defense responsibilities from NATO and all great powers have to include Russia in a new transatlantic alliance that keeps world peace.
Close
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores nails studs for a wall for her new home.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Messages for Michaelene Flores are left on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Jeff Perz, left, and the Rev. Scott Mauch help assemble one of 34 walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
MC mayor: 'We are bouncing back'
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry and his wife, Barbara, tossed out beach balls with the central theme of his State of the City address — "We are bouncing back" — Friday at Blue Chip Casino and Hotel.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton cheerleaders react after a late free throw by Travis Grayson to put the Trojans ahead Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton student fans cheer during a timeout on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton fans cheer in the background after Travis Grayson earned an and-one on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton coach Marc Urban calls for a five-second inbound violation against Kokomo on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton's Chris Mullen reacts after drawing a charge on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton's Travis Grayson celebrates as time expires on the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
The Chesterton Trojans celebrate with their 4A semistate trophy Saturday after defeating Kokomo 42-40 at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton fans cheer rally during a timeout on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton coach Marc Urban, left, and Owen Guest share a chest bump on Saturday as they celebrate the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo in Lafayette.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century fans cheer on the Cougars on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Ashton Williamson flexes after an and-one by Eric Price on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Quintin Floyd reacts after earning an and-one on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century players react after their overtime loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Ashton Williamson, center, high-fives teammate Eric Price, left, after Price earned an and-one on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Exsaliyah Sandifer and Nathan Alcott wait for the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Parade goers wait for the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Members of the Indiana Ballet Theater perform Thursday at Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Keith Zerbian of Merrillville was on hand Thursday for Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Priscilla Solina and her 4-year-old son Joey take a selfie Thursday before the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Miss Crown Point Teen Kristina Knight joins the fun Thursday at Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade. The parade returned Thursday night after a two-year hiatus.
140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65
Workers from Flagpoles Etc. work on the base of the new 140-foot tall flagpole in the roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65.
140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65
Robert Ray, owner of Flagpoles Etc. touches up the paint on the new 140-foot tall flagpole in the roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65 in Crown Point.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Elena Delgado, 6, left, and 8-year-old Violet Bogel practice their hockey skills at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
John Krull, of St. John, has a chat with his 4-year-old daughter Emma at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Nathan Sutor, 4, of Lowell, joins children for youth hockey at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
People listen to speakers Tuesday in Hobart's Festival Park during a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
The American and Ukrainian flags fly side by side Tuesday at Hobart's Festival Park as members of the Hobart community gathered for a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
Local Ukranian Americans and their families joined members of the Hobart community Tuesday at Hobart’s Festival Park for a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores nails studs for a wall for her new home.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Messages for Michaelene Flores are left on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Jeff Perz, left, and the Rev. Scott Mauch help assemble one of 34 walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
MC mayor: 'We are bouncing back'
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry and his wife, Barbara, tossed out beach balls with the central theme of his State of the City address — "We are bouncing back" — Friday at Blue Chip Casino and Hotel.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton cheerleaders react after a late free throw by Travis Grayson to put the Trojans ahead Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton student fans cheer during a timeout on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton fans cheer in the background after Travis Grayson earned an and-one on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton coach Marc Urban calls for a five-second inbound violation against Kokomo on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton's Chris Mullen reacts after drawing a charge on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton's Travis Grayson celebrates as time expires on the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
The Chesterton Trojans celebrate with their 4A semistate trophy Saturday after defeating Kokomo 42-40 at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton fans cheer rally during a timeout on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton coach Marc Urban, left, and Owen Guest share a chest bump on Saturday as they celebrate the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo in Lafayette.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century fans cheer on the Cougars on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Ashton Williamson flexes after an and-one by Eric Price on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Quintin Floyd reacts after earning an and-one on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century players react after their overtime loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Ashton Williamson, center, high-fives teammate Eric Price, left, after Price earned an and-one on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Exsaliyah Sandifer and Nathan Alcott wait for the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Parade goers wait for the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Members of the Indiana Ballet Theater perform Thursday at Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Keith Zerbian of Merrillville was on hand Thursday for Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Priscilla Solina and her 4-year-old son Joey take a selfie Thursday before the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Miss Crown Point Teen Kristina Knight joins the fun Thursday at Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade. The parade returned Thursday night after a two-year hiatus.
140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65
Workers from Flagpoles Etc. work on the base of the new 140-foot tall flagpole in the roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65.
140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65
Robert Ray, owner of Flagpoles Etc. touches up the paint on the new 140-foot tall flagpole in the roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65 in Crown Point.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Elena Delgado, 6, left, and 8-year-old Violet Bogel practice their hockey skills at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
John Krull, of St. John, has a chat with his 4-year-old daughter Emma at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Nathan Sutor, 4, of Lowell, joins children for youth hockey at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
People listen to speakers Tuesday in Hobart's Festival Park during a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
The American and Ukrainian flags fly side by side Tuesday at Hobart's Festival Park as members of the Hobart community gathered for a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
Local Ukranian Americans and their families joined members of the Hobart community Tuesday at Hobart’s Festival Park for a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.