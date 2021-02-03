 Skip to main content
Purdue Northwest planning Black History Month events
A participant performs at the 2020 PNW Black History Month Poetry Slam. This year’s poetry slam will take place virtually on Feb. 23. It's one of many events planned by Purdue Northwest to mark Black History Month.

 Provided

Purdue University Northwest is planning multiple cultural and academic events throughout February to celebrate Black History Month.

“These events reflect PNW’s active commitment to come together and are coordinated by students, faculty and staff across the university,” stated Yohlunda Mosley, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “As educators, scholars, and just simply individuals who want to learn more about one another, we are proud of the many ways that we will engage students and our community this month and throughout the year.”

The university in Hammond and Westville created a scholarship fund for African-American scholars. It also will host a month-long art contest for students to submit "artwork paying tribute to the power, grace and versatility embodied in black history."

Purdue Northwest also will offer special promotions at local black-owned businesses through its "Support Black, Buy Black" campaign throughout the month.

From Feb. 8 through Feb. 28, students will be encouraged to display Black History Month flags at both campuses, at Founders Plaza on the Hammond campus and Fountain Plaza between the Library-Student-Faculty Building and Technology Building in Westville.

At 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, PNW Associate Professor of English Karen Bishop-Morris will give a lecture on "Health Equity and Communities of Color" as part of the faculty-led lecture series on “Race, Racism, Anti-Racism.”

On Feb. 5 at 5 p.m., artist Evan Struck will create a painting via livestream that will be hung at the Founder’s Plaza on the PNW Hammond Campus.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 10, a "Black-ish" Watch Party and Discussion will take place virtually. Students can join a Zoom conference to discuss the acclaimed "Hope" episode in which the family discusses racial issues while watching coverage of a grand jury weighing the indictment of a white officer who killed a black teen.

On Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. poet Ashlee Haze will lead a virtual workshop on how to write petty poetry as "a tool for expressing emotions in a healthy format and processing anger, grief, jealousy and bitterness through poetry."

Then between 5 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 23, Purdue Northwest will host its annual Black History Month Poetry Slam virtually with "top talent from Young Chicago Authors, Get Lit and other organizations."

Finally at 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, Purdue Northwest students will compete in the Black and Brilliant Academic Bowl, a virtual academic competition on knowledge of black history.

Many of the events are free and open to the public.

Visit pnw.edu/black-history for more information, including the full schedule.

