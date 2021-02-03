Purdue Northwest planning Black History Month events

Purdue University Northwest is planning multiple cultural and academic events throughout February to celebrate Black History Month.

“These events reflect PNW’s active commitment to come together and are coordinated by students, faculty and staff across the university,” stated Yohlunda Mosley, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “As educators, scholars, and just simply individuals who want to learn more about one another, we are proud of the many ways that we will engage students and our community this month and throughout the year.”

The university in Hammond and Westville created a scholarship fund for African-American scholars. It also will host a month-long art contest for students to submit "artwork paying tribute to the power, grace and versatility embodied in black history."

Purdue Northwest also will offer special promotions at local black-owned businesses through its "Support Black, Buy Black" campaign throughout the month.

From Feb. 8 through Feb. 28, students will be encouraged to display Black History Month flags at both campuses, at Founders Plaza on the Hammond campus and Fountain Plaza between the Library-Student-Faculty Building and Technology Building in Westville.