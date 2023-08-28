A Northwest Indiana-based startup is bringing to market innovations developed at Purdue University Northwest.

CBF Forensics, a forensic and education company, has launched a virtual reality program for forensic crime scene training and a new system to quantify the amount of THC in CBD and hemp products.

CBF Forensics Founder and President Charles Steele, who's also a lecturer of forensic science and the forensic science coordinator at Purdue University Northwest, said he aims to provide forensic science classrooms with the latest technology and offer law enforcement agencies affordable training.

“Crime scene investigation training is inconsistent across the country; there is currently no national standard. Most initial training takes the form of mock crime scenes that are not governed by global standards or requirements,” Steele said. “The professional training that does exist is out of the economic range for most law enforcement agencies and is completely unavailable for most educational institutions. In addition, it is common for agencies to become entrenched in existing methods and not be aware of the latest technology. As a result, practitioners and new students often learn and use outdated methods.”

The company rolled out the Crime by the F.I.V.E.S. program, which uses virtual reality to create training scenarios that simulate real-world situations they might face.

“This first scenario also connects to in-person, real-world laboratory exercises that can be used to fill out a full semester course,” Steele said. “This educational approach allows the latest methods to be economically passed on to the general practitioner. Where possible, CBF Forensics will provide the latest support chemistry and devices to complement these scenarios.”

The company plans to launch more forensics products for fingerprinting and blood detection applications.

“The simulations follow real physics; if a user bumps into an item, it will move and possibly corrupt the crime scene. The visibility of evidence matches real-world optics,” Steele said. “Crime by the F.I.V.E.S. is just the first in what will be a series of crime scene training scenarios. The original program was built by CIVS, the Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation, at PNW. CIVS is a leader in the simulation field, and our relationship will allow CBF Forensics to continue to produce the highest quality products.”

The company also will allow for testing of THC levels of CBD and hemp products, which are supposed to be THC-free but are unmonitored. The testing will ensure manufacturers and consumers don't face any unforeseen legal problems.

“Innocently purchased hemp products may violate local laws,” Steele said. “Users of CBD products may face criminal charges for having THC in their blood and lose their jobs and military careers, etcetera. The manufacturers face civil liability for the harm done to their customers.”

It will give smaller boutique manufacturers a way to test their products before putting them out on the market, potentially opening themselves up to legal liability.

“QuanTHC provides an easy-to-use quantification test that does not require expensive analytical equipment or extensive chemical training,” Steele said. “It offers accurate quantification levels, which improves upon traditional tests that have only yes/no indicators.”