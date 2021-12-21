 Skip to main content
Purdue Northwest to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually
alert urgent

Purdue Northwest to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually

Purdue University Northwest will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at its 27th annual MLK Day event virtually this year.

The community is invited to take part in the free event that will take place between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. The celebration of diversity and inclusion will be broadcast on PNW's YouTube channel, where people also will be able to view it later any time after the fact if they can't catch it live.

“The event serves as an opportunity to educate and empower humanity to move forward with Dr. Martin Luther King’s unfinished work,” said Laura Odom, associate director of PNW’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. “This annual celebration is an opportunity to remember, experience and honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.”

Nicky Ali Jackson, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at Purdue University Northwest, received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award on Monday.

This year's theme is "Social Justice Begins with Me." The hope is to spark inner reflection that will lead people to better humanity.

“It’s a personal privilege to publicly commit to ‘keeping the dream alive,’” said Sondra Craig, MLK committee co-chair. “I eagerly look forward to a new yearly specific call to action to implement in my daily life an extension of the life and legacy of MLK.”

PNW associate professor of criminal justice Nicky Ali Jackson, a Sagamore of the Wabash recipient who founded the Willie T. Donald Exoneration Advisory Coalition, will deliver a keynote address. Her academic work focuses on issues like incarceration, wrongful convictions, domestic violence and sexual assault. 

Other speakers include Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell and PNW Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kenneth C. Holford. Vocalist Jenne Carey will perform a musical interlude.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/mlk-celebration.

