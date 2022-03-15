Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest and the Society of Innovators will host a student pitch competition billed as "the most elite in the country" for high school innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Innovate WithIN Region 6 Finals will take place from 1:30 to 5 p.m. April 18 at Alumni Hall at the Purdue Northwest Hammond campus, at 2200 169th St. The student competitors can win up to $25,000 in funding and tuition.

"The 2022 Innovate WithIN represents not only our biggest applicant participation, but our most diverse group of students. In a day and age where we need innovators from all backgrounds, this year’s students will have the ability to fulfill our state’s need for young innovators and entrepreneurs," said Don Wettrick, founder and CEO of STARTedUP Foundation.

Eleven teams picked from a regional field of more than 400 applicants will take part in the pitch contest.

“Region 6 has always been a leader in producing top talent. This talent has been supported by dedicated community members and teachers. Innovate WithIN continues to double in size every year largely in part of the local support and mentors like Purdue Northwest, Society of Innovators as well as the ecosystem of so many other local entrepreneurs in Northwest Indiana," Wettrick said.

The regional finalists hail from Hobart High School, Valparaiso High School, Munster High School, Michigan City High School and others.

“Purdue Northwest is thrilled to be a supporter of the 2022 Innovate WithIN competition in Northwest Indiana,” said Kenneth C. Holford, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Purdue Northwest. “As an institution that serves this broader metropolitan region, PNW is committed to ensuring that a strong workforce of future leaders is available. Consistent with the goals of the competition, we believe that creativity and innovation are among the most important life skills that can be instilled in our youth. These skills drive improvements in technology, business development, and ultimately strong economic development through the region.”

Prizes include full-year tuition scholarships to the first-place winners at the NWI regional competition, a $250 book scholarship and an opportunity to intern with the Society of Innovators or the NWI Small Business Development Center.

“Innovation is a mindset, and our aim is to help develop youth to be innovators, entrepreneurs and collaborators,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators and Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. “There is no better time to impact our growing innovation ecosystem than influencing the development of our region's high school students. That's why we at the Society of Innovators and Purdue Northwest are so excited to host the Innovate WithIN region finals in person this year where we can meet our young innovators and hear them pitch their innovative idea, product or service. It's going to be a great event."

For more information, visit pnw.edu/innovate-within.

