Purdue Northwest to unveil recommendations for future

Purdue University Northwest plans to unveil recommendations by task forces of faculty and staff for a new long-term vision of its future.
The university in Hammond and Westville has been working for the past year to develop a new long-term strategic plan dubbed Imagine PNW. After examining every academic program and support function, two task forces will release their recommendations on how to best deploy university resources this week.
“Nearly every person who works at Purdue Northwest participated in some way in the strategic resource allocation process,” said Ralph O. Mueller, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost. “In addition, following the release of reports from the task forces to the university community later this week, all students, faculty and staff members of PNW will have two weeks to submit comments on the reports. Imagine PNW represents a thorough, fair process for analyzing our resources. We look forward to the next steps in this important initiative as we work together to build the future of PNW.”
Senior university leaders will review the assessments while crafting a new strategic plan that will chart the university's future.
“Strategic resource allocation can be a difficult process, but it is one that helps institutions achieve improved effectiveness using a disciplined approach to examining all activities that consume resources,” said Larry Goldstein, president of Campus Strategies, LLC and the consultant handling the Imagine PNW initiative.
The university community will be able to review the reports and all associated data, and be given two weeks to respond with comments or feedback. The administration plans to announce any resulting decisions in August when the fall semester begins.
“We are grateful to all the members of the task forces who worked tirelessly for the future of Purdue Northwest,” said Stephen R. Turner, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration. “Furthermore, we would like to emphasize that we welcome and appreciate the input of everyone who contributed to the development of the data for this analysis, and those who will take the time to share their thoughtful comments on the reports. This is a monumental process and together, we are shaping the future of Purdue Northwest.”
