Purdue Varsity Glee Club returns to Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — The Kiwanis Club of Valparaiso is again hosting the Purdue Varsity Glee Club in concert at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell St.
The men of the Purdue Varsity Glee Club have served as ambassadors of the university for more than 115 years. The glee club is under the direction of William Griffel. The Kiwanis Club has hosted PVGC since 2007 on an alternating year basis.
"The PVGC is a quality men's chorus which has provided our community with a warm musical treat in the cold days of winter for many years," said Roger Luekens, a member of the Kiwanis concert committee. "Through the Glee Club, Kiwanis tries to provide good family entertainment and at the same time support children and families in the Porter County area with the concert proceeds."
Some tickets still remain for the performances Advanced sale ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children, 5 and younger are free. Adult tickets can be purchased at www.valpokiwanis.org. Visit any 1st Source Bank branch in Valparaiso to purchase adult and children tickets. If tickets remain, all tickets at the door will be $20 per person. Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly toward the nonprofit agencies which support children in the Porter County area.