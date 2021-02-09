Quick regional test targets more than just COVID when cough and other symptoms appear

VALPARAISO — Having lived through the COVID-19 pandemic for a year now, Michelle Volk is well aware how anxiety-inducing it can be when symptoms such as a cough, chills and/or aches appear.
That anxiety can ramp up when having to wait several days or more for the results of a COVID-19 test, she said.
Volk, who is president and chief operating officer at the local Great Lakes Labs, said forethought on her part offers some help.
The regional lab appears to be the only one in the state in possession of a pricey piece of equipment capable of testing for 21 different respiratory pathogens — including COVID-19 — with just one sample, she said. And even better, the results come back the same day.
"I think it's the best of both worlds," Volk said of the thoroughness and speed of the test.
Swiping her way into the secured lab area Friday morning where technicians were hard at work, Volk accurately described the QIAstat-Dx as deceptively simple looking. The gray machine, which has the appearance of a piece of computer equipment, contains an illuminated front panel and several slots at the top.
Volk showed how a sample of a deep nasal swab, which the lab can collect just outside its front door on a drive-up basis, is loaded into a small but costly cartridge that is fed into the top of the machine — much like a piece of bread into a toaster. Just more than an hour later, the machine produces not just positive and negative results, but also a determination of how far an illness has progressed.
The lab is currently capable of running four tests at once, she said, but the equipment needed for four more are on order.
Volk said she managed to buy the equipment from the German firm Qiagen back at the start of the pandemic before it fell in short supply because of the demand. Shortages of related supplies left her unable to use it as much she wanted during the summer months, but that is no longer an obstacle.
Volk said she made the $250,000 investment with serving first responders, such as police and fire, in mind because of the thoroughness and quick turnaround time.
"I knew our community was going to be in great need of this service," she said.
Larger users now include a major utility company, a transportation provider, factories, and of course, first responders from the Region, Volk said.
She believes the testing would be very helpful for nursing homes and other group living arrangements to quickly identify any health-threatening outbreaks.
"Other illnesses are just as life threatening, not just COVID," she said, pointing to the upcoming flu season. "I don't think the anxiety will go away."
Unlike other rapid tests, which can have false negative results of up 35%, the QIAstat-Dx unit produces reliable results, Volk said.
There is also an advantage to having a regional lab, like Great Lakes, providing the testing in that the samples are about as fresh as they can be, she said.
"It's going from the parking lot down a hallway," Volk said.
The test is available for group and individual uses, and is covered by most insurance companies.