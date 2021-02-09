Quick regional test targets more than just COVID when cough and other symptoms appear

VALPARAISO — Having lived through the COVID-19 pandemic for a year now, Michelle Volk is well aware how anxiety-inducing it can be when symptoms such as a cough, chills and/or aches appear.

That anxiety can ramp up when having to wait several days or more for the results of a COVID-19 test, she said.

Volk, who is president and chief operating officer at the local Great Lakes Labs, said forethought on her part offers some help.

The regional lab appears to be the only one in the state in possession of a pricey piece of equipment capable of testing for 21 different respiratory pathogens — including COVID-19 — with just one sample, she said. And even better, the results come back the same day.

"I think it's the best of both worlds," Volk said of the thoroughness and speed of the test.

Swiping her way into the secured lab area Friday morning where technicians were hard at work, Volk accurately described the QIAstat-Dx as deceptively simple looking. The gray machine, which has the appearance of a piece of computer equipment, contains an illuminated front panel and several slots at the top.